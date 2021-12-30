Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ministry of Food Processing Industries to hire Consultants, Young Professionals

Ministry of Food Processing Industries has invited applications to recruit Consultants and Young Professional for “Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme” on contractual basis. The last date for submission of applications is January 31.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

“The assignment will be initially for a period of two years. On the basis of the work performance, MoFPI shall have powers to extend or reduce the period of assignment. The selected candidate would initially be on probation for a period of 6 months,” the job notification reads.

&lt;strong&gt;Apply Online&lt;/strong&gt;

Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme: Vacancy details

  • Lead Project Manager – State Programme: 1 post
  • Lead Project Manager (Capacity Building): 1 post
  • Lead Project Manager Planning: 1 post
  • Lead Project Manager Knowledge Management: 1 post
  • Lead Project Manager – Branding & Marketing: 1 post
  • Manager- State Programme: 1 post
  • Manager, Capacity Building: 1 post
  • Manager, Planning: 1 post
  • Manager, Knowledge Management: 1 post
  • Manager - Branding & Marketing: 1 post
  • Manager, MIS: 1 post
  • Financial & Micro Credit Manager: 1 post
  • Communication Manager: 2 posts
  • Food Technologist: 2 posts
  • Manager – Enterprise Development: 1 post
  • Manager – Monitoring & Evaluation: 1 post
  • Consultant-Joint Secretary/ Dir. level retired officer: 1 post
  • Consultant-Pay & Accounts level retired Officer: 1 post
  • Young Professional – Media & PR: 1 post
  • Young Professional – Technical: 4 posts
  • Young Professional – Management: 4 posts

