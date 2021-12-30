Ministry of Food Processing Industries to hire Consultants, Young Professionals

Ministry of Food Processing Industries has invited applications to recruit Consultants and Young Professional for “Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme” on contractual basis. The last date for submission of applications is January 31.

“The assignment will be initially for a period of two years. On the basis of the work performance, MoFPI shall have powers to extend or reduce the period of assignment. The selected candidate would initially be on probation for a period of 6 months,” the job notification reads.

Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme: Vacancy details

Lead Project Manager – State Programme: 1 post

Lead Project Manager (Capacity Building): 1 post

Lead Project Manager Planning: 1 post

Lead Project Manager Knowledge Management: 1 post

Lead Project Manager – Branding & Marketing: 1 post

Manager- State Programme: 1 post

Manager, Capacity Building: 1 post

Manager, Planning: 1 post

Manager, Knowledge Management: 1 post

Manager - Branding & Marketing: 1 post

Manager, MIS: 1 post

Financial & Micro Credit Manager: 1 post

Communication Manager: 2 posts

Food Technologist: 2 posts

Manager – Enterprise Development: 1 post

Manager – Monitoring & Evaluation: 1 post

Consultant-Joint Secretary/ Dir. level retired officer: 1 post

Consultant-Pay & Accounts level retired Officer: 1 post

Young Professional – Media & PR: 1 post

Young Professional – Technical: 4 posts

Young Professional – Management: 4 posts

