Home / Education / Employment News / Ministry of Food Processing Industries to hire Consultants, Young Professionals
employment news

Ministry of Food Processing Industries to hire Consultants, Young Professionals

  • Ministry of Food Processing Industries has invited applications to recruit Consultants and Young Professional for “Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme” on contractual basis. The last date for submission of applications is January 31.
Ministry of Food Processing Industries to hire&nbsp;Consultants, Young Professionals(HT)
Ministry of Food Processing Industries to hire Consultants, Young Professionals(HT)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ministry of Food Processing Industries has invited applications to recruit Consultants and Young Professional for “Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme” on contractual basis. The last date for submission of applications is January 31.

“The assignment will be initially for a period of two years. On the basis of the work performance, MoFPI shall have powers to extend or reduce the period of assignment. The selected candidate would initially be on probation for a period of 6 months,” the job notification reads.

&lt;strong&gt;Apply Online&lt;/strong&gt;

Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme: Vacancy details

  • Lead Project Manager – State Programme: 1 post
  • Lead Project Manager (Capacity Building): 1 post
  • Lead Project Manager Planning: 1 post
  • Lead Project Manager Knowledge Management: 1 post
  • Lead Project Manager – Branding & Marketing: 1 post
  • Manager- State Programme: 1 post
  • Manager, Capacity Building: 1 post
  • Manager, Planning: 1 post
  • Manager, Knowledge Management: 1 post
  • Manager - Branding & Marketing: 1 post
  • Manager, MIS: 1 post
  • Financial & Micro Credit Manager: 1 post
  • Communication Manager: 2 posts
  • Food Technologist: 2 posts
  • Manager – Enterprise Development: 1 post
  • Manager – Monitoring & Evaluation: 1 post
  • Consultant-Joint Secretary/ Dir. level retired officer: 1 post
  • Consultant-Pay & Accounts level retired Officer: 1 post
  • Young Professional – Media & PR: 1 post
  • Young Professional – Technical: 4 posts
  • Young Professional – Management: 4 posts

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out