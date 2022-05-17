MOIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Management Trainee vacancies

MOIL Limited has invited online applications for the position of Management Trainee (MT) in Personnel Discipline. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is Saturday, June 6. Interested candidates can submit the application form through the official website of MOIL at www.moil.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4 vacancies of management Trainee.

MOIL Recruitment 2022 Application fee: Candidates from the GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category should pay a non-refundable fee of ₹590.

MOIL Recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 30 years as on June 4.

Direct link to apply here

MOIL Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at moil.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab

Click on “Apply Online” against RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE IN PERSONNEL DISCIPLINE

Register and fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details through the notification given below: