MRPL Recruitment through GATE: Apply for 65 Assistant Engineer, Executive posts

Mangalore Refinery Private Limited (MRPL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 65 Assistant Engineer and Executive posts. Candidates who have qualified in GATE 2022 can apply through the official website, mrpl.co.in.

Here are more details about the posts:

Chemical: 20 Mechanical: 20 Civil: 3 Electrical: 6 Instrumentation: 7 Metallurgy: 1 Computer Science: 6 Chemistry: 2

Candidates selected as Assistant Engineers/Assistant Executives will receive a starting basic pay of ₹50,000 per month and will be placed on training cum probation in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000-1,60,000 as per company rules.

In addition DA, HRA/Township accommodation, perks and allowances under cafeteria approach and other allowances/benefits as per company rules will be admissible, an official statement said.

“Candidates selected as Assistant Executives/ Assistant Engineers will have to execute a Service bond to serve MRPL for a minimum period of three years from the date of joining (including training cum probation period),” it added.

Read the official notification

Apply

The last date to apply is May 28.

The upper age limit for these posts is 27 limit with relaxation of 3 years for OBC (NCL) and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

