MRPL to recruit AE & Asst. Executive posts through CLAT/ UGC NET scores

MRPL will recruit candidates for Assistant Engineer and Assistant Executive posts. The recruitment will be done through CLAT/ UGC NET scores. 
Published on May 07, 2022 04:52 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, MPRL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MPRL on mprl.recttindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 21, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organisation. The recruitment of Assistant Executive and Assistant Engineers will be through UGC NET score and CLAT score. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Engineer: 12 Posts
  • Assistant Executive: 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here for all posts.&lt;/strong&gt; 

Selection Process

The selection methodology will comprise of Written Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview as per the post requirement. The management reserves the right to add, modify or delete any test, as the case may be, to the selection process.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- for General. OBC and EWS category candidates. SC / ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted from payment of Application Fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MRPL. 

