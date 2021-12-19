NAWADCO invites applications to recruit for HR assistant, other posts

National Waqf Development Corporation Limited (NAWADCO) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various posts on contract basis initially for a period of one year. The application forms are available on the official website, nawadco.org.in. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms within 28 days. The job notification was released on December 2.

NAWADCO recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Company Secretary: 1 post

Executive Assistant (PS to MD/CEO): 1 post

Legal Executive: 1 post

IT Executive: 1 post

Architectural Assistant: 1 post

HR / Admin. Assistant: 1 post

“Interested candidates should send their applications at the company’s registered address to the Chief Executive Officer, National Waqf Development Corporation Limited (NAWADCO), Central Waqf Bhawan, 3rd Floor, Plot Nos. 13 & 14 (Opposite Family Court), Sector-6, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi-110017 within 28 days from the date of this notification,” NAWADCO has informed candidates. Candidates have to submit self attested copies of important documents along with application form.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Any changes in the mode of selection will be informed to candidates.

