Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NCSCM Recruitment 2022: Apply for 104 project associate and other vacancies
employment news

NCSCM Recruitment 2022: Apply for 104 project associate and other vacancies

NCSCM Recruitment 2022: National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) has invited applications for the project associate, project scientist nd other posts.
NCSCM recruitment: 104 vacancies of project associate and other posts on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 01:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NCSCM Recruitment 2022: National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) has invited applications for project associate, project scientist, and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the vacancy is Wednesday, February 23. Interested and eligible candidates can check notifications on the official website of NCSCM at www.ncscm.res.in and apply for the same.

 “The appointment of project staff shall initially be for a duration of one year or project period whichever is earlier. It may further be extended or curtailed depending on the duration of the individual project, availability of fund in the project, satisfactory performance/ conduct of the project staff.” reads the official notification.

NCSCM recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 104 vacancies.

NCSCM recruitment age limit: The maximum age for the post of project associate is 45 years. For project scientists, technical engineers, administrative associates the maximum age is 50 years and 40 years is the maximum age limit for a research assistant, technical assistant, administrative assistant. The age limit for the multi-tasking staff is 35 years.

RELATED STORIES

NCSCM recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of NCSCM at www.ncscm.res.in

On the homepage click on the careers tab

Click on apply online link

Register and fill the application form

Take the print out of the application form.

Direct link to apply here

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment jobs govt job
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP