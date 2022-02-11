NCSCM Recruitment 2022: Apply for 104 project associate and other vacancies

NCSCM Recruitment 2022: National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) has invited applications for project associate, project scientist, and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the vacancy is Wednesday, February 23. Interested and eligible candidates can check notifications on the official website of NCSCM at www.ncscm.res.in and apply for the same.

“The appointment of project staff shall initially be for a duration of one year or project period whichever is earlier. It may further be extended or curtailed depending on the duration of the individual project, availability of fund in the project, satisfactory performance/ conduct of the project staff.” reads the official notification.

NCSCM recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 104 vacancies.

NCSCM recruitment age limit: The maximum age for the post of project associate is 45 years. For project scientists, technical engineers, administrative associates the maximum age is 50 years and 40 years is the maximum age limit for a research assistant, technical assistant, administrative assistant. The age limit for the multi-tasking staff is 35 years.

NCSCM recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of NCSCM at www.ncscm.res.in

On the homepage click on the careers tab

Click on apply online link

Register and fill the application form

Take the print out of the application form.

Direct link to apply here

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: