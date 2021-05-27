Home / Education / Employment News / NFL Recruitment 2021: Apply 23 Manager, Accounts Officer and other posts
NFL Recruitment 2021: National Fertilizers Limited has invited applications from experienced professionals in Material and Finance Disciplines.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 03:52 PM IST
NFL Recruitment 2021: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Sr. Manager (F&A), 7 vacancies are for the post of Accounts Officer, 4 vacancies are for the post of Asstt. Manager (Matls) and 10 vacancies for the post of Materials Officer(File)

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Sr. Manager (F&A), 7 vacancies are for the post of Accounts Officer, 4 vacancies are for the post of Asstt. Manager (Matls) and 10 vacancies for the post of Materials Officer.

Interested and eligible candidates can post their application form in the prescribed format at the following address:

Chief Manager (HR), National Fertilizers Limited,

A-11, Sector-24, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh - 201301

The application form should reach the above-mentioned address on or before June 25.

For the candidates of the far-flung area i.e. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Union territory of Ladakh, Lahul & Spiti District & Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands & Lakshadweep the last date for the receipt of application form is July 2.

Application fee :

Sr. Manager (F&A) : 1000

Materials Officer/ Accounts Officer/ Asst. Manager (Matls) : 700

Application fee is exempted for SC, ST, ExSM, PwBD and Departmental candidates.

Candidates can submit the application fee through Demand Draft in favour of National Fertilizer limited.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for the post of Senior Manager is(F&A) is 45 years

The age limit for Accounts Officer and Materials Officer is 30 years.

The age limit for the post of Assistant Manager (Matls) is 40 years.

Note: The cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria in respect of age, minimum educational qualification, post-qualification inline executive work experience in the relevant Pay Scale/ CTC shall be April 30, 2021

For educational qualification, experience, and selection process check the official website of NFL at https://nationalfertilizers.com/

