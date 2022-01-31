NHPC Limited JE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 133 posts on nhpcindia.com

NHPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Junior Engineer posts through the official site of NHPC on nhpcindia.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 21, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 133 posts in the organization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process has started on January 31, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 68 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 34 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection process

The candidates registered online with NHPC and have filled all the requisite information in conformity with eligibility criteria shall be provisionally allowed to appear for Computer Based Online Test. Based on merit of Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment”.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs.295/- (including GST @ 18%) through online mode. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates need not pay the application fee. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON