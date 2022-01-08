NHPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Trainee Engineer & Trainee Officer posts

NHPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHPC on nhpcindia.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 17, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 67 posts in the organization.

Candidates will be placed at Projects / Power Stations/ Offices including Joint Ventures & Subsidiary Companies of NHPC located in various parts of the country or abroad. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer (Civil): 29 Posts

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical): 20 Posts

Trainee Engineer (Electrical): 4 Posts

Trainee Officer (Finance): 12 Posts

Trainee Officer (Company Secretary): 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be as per merit based on the GATE - 2021 score, CA/CMA score and CS score for Trainee Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical), Trainee Officer (Finance) and Trainee Officer (Company Secretary) respectively. The shortlisted candidates will be called to Corporate Office, Faridabad for verification of their documents/ certificates for which travelling allowance shall be paid as per extant rules of the Corporation.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹295/- (including GST @ 18%) through online mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates need not pay the registration fee.

