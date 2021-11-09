NIELIT to fill 33 Scientist posts, apply online at nielit.gov.in portal

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications to fill 33 positions of Scientist C and Scientist D. “On behalf of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), applications are invited from eligible and qualified candidates for the post of Scientist-‘C’ and Scientist-‘D’ in MeitY,” the NIELIT has said in the job notice.

The application forms are available on the official website of the NIELIT and the deadline for the submission of the forms is December 7.

Candidates will be selected through a three-stage selection process: screening test, evaluation of the academic records followed by personal interaction/ interview. The screening test would be of qualifying nature and would comprise multiple choice questions on reasoning, basic mathematics, English, aptitude, attitude and leadership quality.

The final merit list will be based on the evaluation of the academic records and interview. Gate score (marks out of 100) valid on the last date of receiving applications will be considered for evaluation.

“The selected candidates for the post of Scientist-D shall be on probation for one year and Scientist-C on probation period of 2 years,” the NIELIT has said.

