Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NIELIT to fill 33 Scientist posts, apply online at nielit.gov.in portal
employment news

NIELIT to fill 33 Scientist posts, apply online at nielit.gov.in portal

NIELIT has invited applications to fill 33 positions of Scientist C and Scientist D. The deadline for the submission of the application forms is December 7.
NIELIT to fill 33 Scientist posts, apply online at nielit.gov.in portal (Representational image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 05:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications to fill 33 positions of Scientist C and Scientist D. “On behalf of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), applications are invited from eligible and qualified candidates for the post of Scientist-‘C’ and Scientist-‘D’ in MeitY,” the NIELIT has said in the job notice.

The application forms are available on the official website of the NIELIT and the deadline for the submission of the forms is December 7.

Apply online

Job details

Candidates will be selected through a three-stage selection process: screening test, evaluation of the academic records followed by personal interaction/ interview. The screening test would be of qualifying nature and would comprise multiple choice questions on reasoning, basic mathematics, English, aptitude, attitude and leadership quality.

The final merit list will be based on the evaluation of the academic records and interview. Gate score (marks out of 100) valid on the last date of receiving applications will be considered for evaluation.

“The selected candidates for the post of Scientist-D shall be on probation for one year and Scientist-C on probation period of 2 years,” the NIELIT has said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nielit ccc scientist
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BHEL to recruit for 10 Young Professional positions

Cochin Shipyard Limited offers 355 apprenticeship, check details

Indian Navy invites applications for trade apprenticeship at DAS, Visakhapatnam

IIT Madras Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 posts 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP