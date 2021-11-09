Home / Education / Employment News / NIELIT to fill 33 Scientist posts, apply online at nielit.gov.in portal
employment news

NIELIT to fill 33 Scientist posts, apply online at nielit.gov.in portal

  • NIELIT has invited applications to fill 33 positions of Scientist C and Scientist D. The deadline for the submission of the application forms is December 7.
NIELIT to fill 33 Scientist posts, apply online at nielit.gov.in portal (Representational image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
NIELIT to fill 33 Scientist posts, apply online at nielit.gov.in portal (Representational image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications to fill 33 positions of Scientist C and Scientist D. “On behalf of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), applications are invited from eligible and qualified candidates for the post of Scientist-‘C’ and Scientist-‘D’ in MeitY,” the NIELIT has said in the job notice.

The application forms are available on the official website of the NIELIT and the deadline for the submission of the forms is December 7.

Apply online

Job details

Candidates will be selected through a three-stage selection process: screening test, evaluation of the academic records followed by personal interaction/ interview. The screening test would be of qualifying nature and would comprise multiple choice questions on reasoning, basic mathematics, English, aptitude, attitude and leadership quality.

The final merit list will be based on the evaluation of the academic records and interview. Gate score (marks out of 100) valid on the last date of receiving applications will be considered for evaluation.

“The selected candidates for the post of Scientist-D shall be on probation for one year and Scientist-C on probation period of 2 years,” the NIELIT has said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nielit ccc scientist
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out