Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 5636 posts

Northeast Frontier Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NFR on nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process will begin on June 1 and will end on June 30, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 5636 posts.

No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC/Units. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared. The merit list in each unit will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in matriculation + ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NFR.