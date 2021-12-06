Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Northern Coalfields Limited offers 1295 ITI apprenticeship, apply now
employment news

Northern Coalfields Limited offers 1295 ITI apprenticeship, apply now

Northern Coalfields Limited has announced to fill 1295 ITI apprenticeship positions. The application process has begun today at the official website apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidates can apply latest by December 20.
Northern Coalfields Limited offers 1295 ITI apprenticeship, apply now (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Northern Coalfields Limited has announced to fill 1295 ITI apprenticeship positions. The application process has begun today at the official website apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidates can apply latest by December 20.

Apply Online

“Online applications are invited from interested candidates who have passed ITI exam from UP or MP based institutes only and meeting the following qualifications and other parameters for engagement as trade apprentices under The Apprenticeship Act 1961 read in conjunction with The Apprenticeship Rules 1992(amended till date) and The Apprentices (Amendment) Act 2014,” the job notification reads.

Candidates who have passed ITI from states other than UP and MP are not eligible to apply.

“The candidate must possess the prescribed qualification, age etc. as on 20.12.2021 (cut-off date). Eligibility of a candidate in all respect will be determined as on cut-off date in this Notification and for claiming Reservation/ Relaxation benefits,” the notification reads.

The apprenticeship trainee will be paid stipend directly into their Aadhaar linked bank account as per their signed Apprenticeship training contract.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP