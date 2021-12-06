Northern Coalfields Limited offers 1295 ITI apprenticeship, apply now

Northern Coalfields Limited has announced to fill 1295 ITI apprenticeship positions. The application process has begun today at the official website apprenticeshipindia.org. Candidates can apply latest by December 20.

“Online applications are invited from interested candidates who have passed ITI exam from UP or MP based institutes only and meeting the following qualifications and other parameters for engagement as trade apprentices under The Apprenticeship Act 1961 read in conjunction with The Apprenticeship Rules 1992(amended till date) and The Apprentices (Amendment) Act 2014,” the job notification reads.

Candidates who have passed ITI from states other than UP and MP are not eligible to apply.

“The candidate must possess the prescribed qualification, age etc. as on 20.12.2021 (cut-off date). Eligibility of a candidate in all respect will be determined as on cut-off date in this Notification and for claiming Reservation/ Relaxation benefits,” the notification reads.

The apprenticeship trainee will be paid stipend directly into their Aadhaar linked bank account as per their signed Apprenticeship training contract.

