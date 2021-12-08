NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today, direct link here

NTPC Limited will close down the registration process for Executive posts on December 8, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Executive posts can do it through the official site of NTPC on ntpc.co.in. The registration process was started on November 24, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 3 posts in the organization.

To apply for Senior Executive posts, candidates should have post graduate degree or post graduate diploma in Communication/ Advertising and Communication Management/ Public Relations/ Mass Communication/ Journalism and for Executive posts, candidates should have BE/B.Tech in CS/IT or MCA from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 60 percent marks.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Visit the official site of NTPC on ntpc.co.in.

Click on Jobs link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply link under the advertisement details.

Select the functional area and submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹300/- and SC/ST/PwBD/ XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.