Home / Education / Employment News / NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today, direct link here
employment news

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today, direct link here

NTPC to recruit candidates for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTPC on ntpc.co.in.
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today, direct link here(REUTERS)
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today, direct link here(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NTPC Limited will close down the registration process for Executive posts on December 8, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Executive posts can do it through the official site of NTPC on ntpc.co.in. The registration process was started on November 24, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 3 posts in the organization. 

To apply for Senior Executive posts, candidates should have post graduate degree or post graduate diploma in Communication/ Advertising and Communication Management/ Public Relations/ Mass Communication/ Journalism and for Executive posts, candidates should have BE/B.Tech in CS/IT or MCA from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 60 percent marks.

Direct link to apply here 

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online. 

  • Visit the official site of NTPC on ntpc.co.in.
  • Click on Jobs link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply link under the advertisement details.
  • Select the functional area and submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of  300/- and SC/ST/PwBD/ XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ntpc sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out