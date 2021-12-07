NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Registration ends tomorrow on ntpc.co.in

NTPC Limited will close down the registration process for Executive and Senior Executive posts on December 8, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of NTPC on ntpc.co.in. The registration process was started on November 24, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 3 posts in the organization.

Experienced professionals will be recruited in the area of Corporate Communication and Information Technology on Fixed Term Basis. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and how to apply below.

Eligibility Criteria

Sr. Executive: Post graduate degree or Post graduate diploma in Communication/ Advertising and Communication Management/ Public Relations/ Mass Communication/ Journalism from recognized University/ Institution. The upper age limit should be 55 years.

Post graduate degree or Post graduate diploma in Communication/ Advertising and Communication Management/ Public Relations/ Mass Communication/ Journalism from recognized University/ Institution. The upper age limit should be 55 years. Executive: BE/ B.Tech in CS/IT or MCA from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 60 percent marks. The upper age limit should be 35 years.

How to apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Visit the official site of NTPC on ntpc.co.in.

Click on Jobs link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply link under the advertisement details.

Select the functional area and submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹300/- and SC/ST/PwBD/ XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.