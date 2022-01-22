NTPC Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for General Surgeon & Specialist posts

NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for General Surgeon and Specialist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTPC on careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organization.

Candidates will be posted in NTPC’s hospitals at projects/ stations. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Surgeon: 8 Posts

Specialist (General Medicine): 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

General Surgeon: MBBS with MS/DNB in General Surgery.

Specialist: MBBS with MD/DNB.

The age limit of the candidate should be below 37 years of age.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need to pay the registration fee. Candidates will have to pay the fee online through NET banking/ Debit card/ Credit card.

Other Details

Candidates will have to undergo medical examination at any of the NTPC hospitals and the decision will be final and binding. No relaxation in health standards is allowed. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

