NTPC Limited to recruit assistant law officers through CLAT 2021

NTPC limited has invited applications to recruit 10 assistant law officers through CLAT 2021. “Eligible candidates must have appeared for CLAT-2021 (Common Law Admission Test-2021) Post Graduate programme (conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities). Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on CLAT 2021 Post Graduate programme performance, from among the candidates who apply against this advertisement in NTPC,” the NTPC has said.

<strong>Apply Online</strong>

The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 7.

Apart from CLAT qualification, candidates should have Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB or equivalent – full time degree from recognized Indian university/institute) with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/PWD candidates). Candidates should also be registered with the Bar Council. The upper age limit is 30 years as on last date of online application in NTPC.

