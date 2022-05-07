NTPC recruitment 2022: 15 vacancies of Executive on offer, direct link here

NTPC Limited has invited application for has invited application for the Executive posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is May 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 vacancies out of which 5 vacancy is for the post of Executive ( Solar PV), 1 vacancy is for the post of Executive ( Data Analysis), and 9 vacancy are for the post of Executive ( LA/R&R).

NTPC recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age of the candidates for the post of Executive ( Solar PV) is 40 years. For the post of Executive ( Data Analysis) the upper age of the candidates should be 35 years. The maximum age of the candidates for the post of Executive ( LA/R&R) should be 35 years.

NTPC recruitment 2022 registration fee: The registration fee is ₹300 for General/ OBC/ EWS category. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

NTPC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here&nbsp;

