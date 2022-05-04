NTPC to recruit for Executive posts, monthly consolidated amount upto 1 lakh

NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTPC on careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date for online applications is till May 13, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organisation.

The monthly consolidated amount is ₹1,00,000 for Executive (Solar PV) and (Data Analyst) posts and ₹90,000 for Executive (LA/R & R) posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Executive (Solar PV): 5 Posts

Executive (Data Analyst): 1 Post

Executive (LA/ R&R): 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

The application fees for candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category is ₹300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category candidates and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees. The fees should be paid is either online or offline mode. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.