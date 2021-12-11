NVS Recruitment 2021: Apply for Accounts Officer and other posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will recruit candidates for Accounts Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on navodaya.gov.in.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Accounts Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply is till December 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organization. 

Recruitment will be done at Noida and 08 Regional Offices at Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune and Shillong. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies 
General Manager (Construction) 1 Post 
Deputy Commissioner (Finance) 1 Post
Accounts Officer 8 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

General Manager (Construction): Bachelor of Engineering or B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent and having at least 12 years experience in planning, construction and execution of civil engineering projects.

Deputy Commissioner (Finance) and Accounts Officer: Officer under the Central Govt./State Govt./Semi Govt./Autonomous or Statuary Organization. 

The upper age limit is 55 years of age as on December 30, 2021. 

Other Details 

The period of deputation would be initially for a period of three years, which may be extended upto 05 years at the discretion of the Competent Authority.

Detailed Notification Here

