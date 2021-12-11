NVS Recruitment 2021: Apply for Accounts Officer and other posts

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Accounts Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply is till December 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organization.

Recruitment will be done at Noida and 08 Regional Offices at Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune and Shillong. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies General Manager (Construction) 1 Post Deputy Commissioner (Finance) 1 Post Accounts Officer 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

General Manager (Construction): Bachelor of Engineering or B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent and having at least 12 years experience in planning, construction and execution of civil engineering projects.

Deputy Commissioner (Finance) and Accounts Officer: Officer under the Central Govt./State Govt./Semi Govt./Autonomous or Statuary Organization.

The upper age limit is 55 years of age as on December 30, 2021.

Other Details

The period of deputation would be initially for a period of three years, which may be extended upto 05 years at the discretion of the Competent Authority.

Detailed Notification Here

