NVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1925 Group A, B and C posts, details here
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group A, B and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in. The application process was started on January 12 and ended on February 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1925 posts in the organization.
Candidates are required to have a valid and operative personal email ID. It should be kept active during the currency of this recruitment. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Commissioner: 7 Posts
- Female Staff Nurse: 82 Posts
- Assistant Section Officer: 10 Posts
- Audit Assistant: 11 Posts
- Junior Translation Officer: 4 Posts
- Junior Engineer: 1 Post
- Stenographer: 22 Posts
- Computer Operator: 4 Posts
- Catering Assistant: 87 Posts
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 630 Posts
- Electrician Cum Plumber: 273 Posts
- Lab Attendant: 142 Posts
- Mess Helper: 629 Posts
- Multi Tasking Staff: 23 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview put together for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn) & Junior Engineer (Civil). The CBT for the recruitment to the notified posts except Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (Admn) is likely to be held at following 93 cities.
Application Fees
The application fees for the Assistant Commissioner post is ₹1500/-, Female Staff Nurse is ₹1200/-, Lab Attendant, Mess Helper and MTS is ₹750/- and others is ₹1000/-.