NVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1925 Group A, B and C posts, details here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group A, B and C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in. The application process was started on January 12 and ended on February 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1925 posts in the organization.

Candidates are required to have a valid and operative personal email ID. It should be kept active during the currency of this recruitment. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner: 7 Posts

Female Staff Nurse: 82 Posts

Assistant Section Officer: 10 Posts

Audit Assistant: 11 Posts

Junior Translation Officer: 4 Posts

Junior Engineer: 1 Post

Stenographer: 22 Posts

Computer Operator: 4 Posts

Catering Assistant: 87 Posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 630 Posts

Electrician Cum Plumber: 273 Posts

Lab Attendant: 142 Posts

Mess Helper: 629 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview put together for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn) & Junior Engineer (Civil). The CBT for the recruitment to the notified posts except Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner (Admn) is likely to be held at following 93 cities.

Application Fees

The application fees for the Assistant Commissioner post is ₹1500/-, Female Staff Nurse is ₹1200/-, Lab Attendant, Mess Helper and MTS is ₹750/- and others is ₹1000/-.