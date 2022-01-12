Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 released, download link here

Odisha Public Service Commission has released Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020. The admit card can be downloaded by all the candidates appearing for the examination through the official site of OPSC on opsconline.gov.in. The main examination will be conducted on February 8, 2022.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 30, 2022. The exam will be conducted for subjects – Agricultural Engineering Paper I, Civil Engineering Paper I, Electrical Engineering Paper I, Mechanical Engineering Paper I and History Paper II, Psychology Paper II. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official site of OPSC on opsconline.gov.in.

Click on Odisha Civil Service Mains Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OPSC.