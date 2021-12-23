Odisha: OSSC announces to recruit 11 field assistants; check details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OPSC) has announced to fill 11 vacancies in field assistant post under Director of Textiles. The application forms will be available from December 28 and candidates can apply till January 27, the Commission has said in a notification.

“Candidate to be eligible to apply for the post must have passed Bachelor's Degree in Bio-Science i.e. B.Sc.(Sericulture)/ B.Sc.(Agriculture) & allied subjects such as Horticulture/ Forestry/ B.Sc. in Biology/ Botany/ Zoology/ life Science/ Bio-Chemistry/ Micro-Biology/ Bio-Technology/ Bio-Informatics/Bio-Statistics from any recognised University,”” the OPSC has said regarding the educational qualification.

“The appointment will be initially on contractual basis as Initial Appointees carrying a consolidated pay in the pay matrix of Level-7 of ORSP-17, amounting to Rs.14,200/- in the first year as per Govt. in G.A. & P.G. Department Notification No.28621/Gen dated 27.10.2021. The pay is subject to revision as per decision of the Government of Odisha from time to time,” the Commission has informed candidates.

Along with the application form, candidates have to pay ₹200 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam.