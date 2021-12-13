Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Odisha Police ASI communication recruitment begins today at odishapolice.gov.in
employment news

Odisha Police ASI communication recruitment begins today at odishapolice.gov.in

The deadline by which candidates should submit the application forms is January 2, 2022.
Odisha Police ASI communication recruitment begins today at odishapolice.gov.in(HT)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Police will begin the recruitment drive today, December 13, to fill 144 positions in ASI communication. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in and candidates have to fill and submit the online application forms. The deadline by which candidates should submit the application forms is January 2, 2022.

Odisha Police recruitment official website

Candidates with B.Sc. or B.Tech in Computer Science /Information Technology/ Information Science and Technology / Electronics & Telecommunications / Information Technology and Management / Physics / Mathematics /Statistics / Electronics or allied subject or Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) or Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation or allied subjects are eligible to apply.

As of now, the Odisha Police has released the short advertisement of the recruitment. Detailed advertisement is expected to be released today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha odisha police
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP