Odisha Police ASI communication recruitment begins today at odishapolice.gov.in

  • The deadline by which candidates should submit the application forms is January 2, 2022.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Police will begin the recruitment drive today, December 13, to fill 144 positions in ASI communication. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in and candidates have to fill and submit the online application forms. The deadline by which candidates should submit the application forms is January 2, 2022.

Candidates with B.Sc. or B.Tech in Computer Science /Information Technology/ Information Science and Technology / Electronics & Telecommunications / Information Technology and Management / Physics / Mathematics /Statistics / Electronics or allied subject or Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) or Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation or allied subjects are eligible to apply.

As of now, the Odisha Police has released the short advertisement of the recruitment. Detailed advertisement is expected to be released today.

Monday, December 13, 2021
