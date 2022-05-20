OIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for LPG Operator and other posts on oil-india.com

Oil India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for LPG Operator and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of OIL on oil-india.com. The interviews will be conducted on May 24, May 25 and 27, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts of LPG Operator and other posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Contractual Nursing Tutor: 1 Post

Contractual Warden (Female): 2 Posts

Contractual LPG Operator: 8 Posts

Contractual IT Assistant: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through practical/ skill test cum personal assessment. The pass marks of the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be minimum 50%.

Other Details

In view of the ongoing scenario of COVID-19 pandemic, candidates who have taken 02 (two) vaccines will be allowed entry into the venue on production of printed proof of vaccination, otherwise candidates will have to compulsorily bring Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Report with a negative test result for entering the venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}