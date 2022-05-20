Home / Education / Employment News / OIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for LPG Operator and other posts on oil-india.com
employment news

OIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for LPG Operator and other posts on oil-india.com

OIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for LPG Operator and other posts. Eligible candidates can appear for interview to be conducted on May 24, 25 and 27, 2022. 
OIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for LPG Operator and other posts on oil-india.com(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
OIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for LPG Operator and other posts on oil-india.com(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on May 20, 2022 04:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Oil India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for LPG Operator and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of OIL on oil-india.com. The interviews will be conducted on May 24, May 25 and 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts of LPG Operator and other posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Contractual Nursing Tutor: 1 Post
  • Contractual Warden (Female): 2 Posts
  • Contractual LPG Operator: 8 Posts
  • Contractual IT Assistant: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through practical/ skill test cum personal assessment. The pass marks of the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be minimum 50%.

Other Details 

In view of the ongoing scenario of COVID-19 pandemic, candidates who have taken 02 (two) vaccines will be allowed entry into the venue on production of printed proof of vaccination, otherwise candidates will have to compulsorily bring Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Report with a negative test result for entering the venue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri oil
sarkari naukri oil
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out