OPSC announces special recruitment to fill 1586 medical officer posts

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced to begin a special recruitment drive for SC and ST category candidates in which it would fill 1586 medical officer posts in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Out of the total number of posts 585 are reserved for SC category and 1001 for ST category.

Candidates with MBBS qualification between 21-37 years of age are eligible for this recruitment.

OPSC will select candidates on the basis of written test only. The exam will be held as per the MCI syllabus for MBBS and will comprise 200 questions carrying 200 marks. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

The written exam will be held at Cuttack or Bhubaneswar, the Commission has said.

The application forms and other details are available at opsc.gov.

