OPSC ASO Recruitment 2022: Notification released for 796 vacancies

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for filling up 796 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Group-B of the Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department.

The registration/re-registration link and payment of examination fee can be availed from January 20, 2022 to February 19, 2022. Eligible candidates can visit the official website https://www.opsc.gov.in/ to apply for the posts. The last date to submit the online applications is February 25, 2022.

Vacancies

The Home department has allotted category-wise vacancies, with 447 posts for Unreserved category, 109 for Scheduled Castes, 178 for Scheduled Tribes, and 62 posts for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC). According to the official notice, reservations for Sportspersons, Ex-servicemen, and Persons with Disability (PWD) will be adjusted within their respective categories.

Eligibility

Candidates should be between 21 years to 32 years of age, as on January 01, 2021. However, an age relaxation of 5 years will be provided to SC, ST, SEBC, Women, and Ex-servicemen, and 10 years to PWD candidates with permanent disability of 40 percent and more.

How to apply

Candidates can apply through the following process:

• Visit the official website https://www.opsc.gov.in/

• Read the instructions given on the website

• Fill accurate information and check before submitting the form

• Upload latest passport-size photograph, scanned copy of signature, and scanned left-hand thumb impression (LTI)

• The scanned images should be clear and identifiable

• Once the form is submitted, a Permanent Public Service Account Number (PPSAN) will be issued

• Candidates need to print the application form and sign under the ‘Declaration for Submission to OPSC’ and other documents.

A Certificate of Admission to written examination/skill test will be uploaded for eligible candidates. The candidates need to download the certificates and produce them at the examination centres.

Candidates are requested to read the official notice for further information.

