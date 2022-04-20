Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officer (ASCO) Interview list released
OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officer (ASCO) Interview list released

  • Candidates can go to opsc.gov.in to download the list and check their qualification status.
OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Interview list released(HT file)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 08:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the list of candidates selected for document verification and interview for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer.

Candidates can go to opsc.gov.in to download the list and check their qualification status.

The selection status of these candidates is provisional, which means they will have to qualify in the document verification and interview rounds.

The written examination for the post, Assistant Soil Conservation Officer in Class-II (Group-B) of Odisha Soil Conservation Service under Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment Development, was conducted on March 6, 2022.

The provisional selection list of 207 candidates has been prepared on the basis of written exam result.

How to download OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Interview List

  1. Go to opsc.gov.in.
  2. Under the ‘What’s New' section, click on ‘Roll list of shortlisted candidates for Document Verification & Interview Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer’.
  3. Download the PDF file and check your qualification status using roll number.

Date and time for document verification will be announced shortly, OPSC said.

Here's the official notification cum selection list:

