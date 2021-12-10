OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today

Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC will end the registration process for Education Service Officer posts on December 10, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 160 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on November 12, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill 160 posts of Odisha Education Service Officers in Group B under School and Mass Education Department. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.

Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Odisha Education Service Officers link available on the home page.

Login to the account or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidate will have a pay ₹500/- as examination fees. Candidates belonging to SC and ST of Odisha and PwD are exempted from payment of this fees.