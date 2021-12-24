Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for Asst Director posts

OPSC Group B recruitment will end today, December 24, 2021. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps and direct link given below. 
Published on Dec 24, 2021
Published on Dec 24, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Public Service Commission will close the registration process for Group B posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Assistant Director (Law) through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in Group B of the Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department. 

Candidates who want to apply online should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University and have knowledge in Computer Application. The age limit should between 23 to 35 years of age. 

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: How to register 

To apply for the post, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.
  • Click on Instructions to apply online link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Apply Online link.
  • The name of the post will appear along with the registration link.
  • Fill in the details and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

