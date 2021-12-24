OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for Asst Director posts
Odisha Public Service Commission will close the registration process for Group B posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Assistant Director (Law) through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in Group B of the Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department.
Candidates who want to apply online should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University and have knowledge in Computer Application. The age limit should between 23 to 35 years of age.
<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>
OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: How to register
To apply for the post, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.
- Click on Instructions to apply online link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Apply Online link.
- The name of the post will appear along with the registration link.
- Fill in the details and upload the necessary documents.
- Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
- Your application has been submitted.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.