OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professor on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 504 vacancies, out of which, 48 vacancies are for Utkal university, 28 for Sambalpur University, 35 for Berhampur University, 14 for Fakir Mohan University, 34 for Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo University, 106 for Ravenshaw University, 63 for Rama Devi Women's University, 23 for Gangadhar Mehr University, 5 for Khallikote University, 72 for Rajendra University, 64 for Kalahandi University, and 12 for Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University.
Educational Qualification:
A candidate should have a Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. A relaxation of 5 percent allowed for candidates belonging to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWD candidates.
A candidate should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP HC stays final selection of 180 assistant professors in Lucknow University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have cleared the final combined competitive written examination can download their admit cards for the interview online at wbpolice.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 18
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Forest Guard recruitment will be able to download their admit cards online at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: 31 PRO vacancies notified
- After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Constable admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 25, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC CAPF DAF 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can fill in the application forms for the UPSC CAPF examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 25, 2021, until 6 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC Recruitment 2021: 535 PGT Sanskrit vacancies notified, apply from Feb 16
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 3, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2098 PG Assistant posts notified, apply from March 1
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TPSC Recruitment 2021: 40 Assistant Professor vacancies notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at tpsc.tripura.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021, until 5:30 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox