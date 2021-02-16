IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor posts on offer
OPSC Recruitment 2021.
OPSC Recruitment 2021.
employment news

OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor posts on offer

  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professor on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 504 vacancies, out of which, 48 vacancies are for Utkal university, 28 for Sambalpur University, 35 for Berhampur University, 14 for Fakir Mohan University, 34 for Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo University, 106 for Ravenshaw University, 63 for Rama Devi Women's University, 23 for Gangadhar Mehr University, 5 for Khallikote University, 72 for Rajendra University, 64 for Kalahandi University, and 12 for Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have a Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. A relaxation of 5 percent allowed for candidates belonging to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWD candidates.

A candidate should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment odisha public service commission
Close
OPSC Recruitment 2021.
OPSC Recruitment 2021.
employment news

OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
employment news

UP HC stays final selection of 180 assistant professors in Lucknow University

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Allahabad High Court stays final selection of 180 asst professors in Lucknow University
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
employment news

WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • Candidates who have cleared the final combined competitive written examination can download their admit cards for the interview online at wbpolice.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021.(PTI file)
Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 18

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Forest Guard recruitment will be able to download their admit cards online at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: 31 PRO vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 12, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Constable admit card 2021.(HT Photo/Representative use)
CSBC Constable admit card 2021.(HT Photo/Representative use)
employment news

CSBC Constable admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 25, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC CAPF DAF 2020.(Screengrab )
UPSC CAPF DAF 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

UPSC CAPF DAF 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:02 AM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can fill in the application forms for the UPSC CAPF examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 25, 2021, until 6 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
HSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

HSSC Recruitment 2021: 535 PGT Sanskrit vacancies notified, apply from Feb 16

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 3, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TN TRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TN TRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2098 PG Assistant posts notified, apply from March 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.
employment news

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:02 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

TPSC Recruitment 2021: 40 Assistant Professor vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at tpsc.tripura.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021, until 5:30 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
employment news

Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The issue of validity of reservation for Marathas in the newly created SEBC quota is pending before the Supreme Court which has stayed a 2018 law providing reservations to the community in jobs and education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP