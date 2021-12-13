OPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 53 civil judge posts

OPSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Judges in the Odisha Judicial Service 2021 under the Department of Law. The commission plans to fill 53 vacancies through this recruitment process.

The prospective candidates can fill online applications through a proforma application to be made available on the official website.

The Commission will also release links for online registration and re-registration along with examination fee payments on December 21, 2021. The link can be availed till January 20, 2022.

“The upper age limit of candidates should not be more than 35 years and must not be below 23 years of age on August 01, 2020. The maximum age limit in respect of departmental candidates is not more than 39 years as on the 1st of August, 2020,” the official notice read.

How to Apply?

1. Interested candidates can visit https://www.opsc.gov.in/

2. Read the Instructions Carefully

3. The Online Application tab will appear on the Homepage

4. Fill in the necessary details

5. Upload required clear and legible documents like a photograph, signature, and left-hand thumb impression

6. Click ‘Submit’

7. A unique Permanent Public-Service Account Number (PPSAN) will be assigned

8. Print the Registration/Re-registration and Submitted Online Application form

9. Add your signature under the OPSC Submission Declaration, and requisite Certificate and Document copies

The chosen applicants will undergo a 3-part selection process, including preliminary examination, main written examination, and interview.

