Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 assistant director posts, here's how
employment news

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 assistant director posts, here's how

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications for the various posts of Assistant Director in Group-B services of Odisha Statistic and Economic Service Cadre under the Planning and Convergence Department.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 03:01 PM IST
OPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for the various posts of Assistant Director(Representational photo)

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications for the various posts of Assistant Director in Group-B services of the Odisha Statistic and Economic Service cadre under the Planning and Convergence Department. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of OPSC at https://www.opsc.gov.in/

The application process has begun on Tuesday, July 6 and the last date to apply is August 8.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies.

OPSC recruitment 2021:Age Limit

The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be above the age of 32.

OPSC recruitment 2021:Examination fee

Candidates have to pay 500 as an application fee. Candidates from the SC/ST Tribe of Odisha and people with a disability (whose permanent disability is 40 % or more) are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

OPSC recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess at least a Second class degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Statistics/Applied Statistics from any Institution or University recognised by the Government.

OPSC recruitment 2021 Selection process:

The Selection will comprise the written examination Viva Voca Test.

OPSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

visit the official website of OPSC at https://www.opsc.gov.in/

on the Home Page click on the apply tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the tab New User and then proceed to registration

Enter your email Id and Mobile Number

Enter the OTP sent on your Email Id and Number

upload all the required documents

pay the application fee

keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of OPSC at https://www.opsc.gov.in/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc.gov.in
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP