OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 assistant director posts, here's how
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications for the various posts of Assistant Director in Group-B services of the Odisha Statistic and Economic Service cadre under the Planning and Convergence Department. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of OPSC at https://www.opsc.gov.in/
The application process has begun on Tuesday, July 6 and the last date to apply is August 8.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies.
OPSC recruitment 2021:Age Limit
The candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be above the age of 32.
OPSC recruitment 2021:Examination fee
Candidates have to pay ₹500 as an application fee. Candidates from the SC/ST Tribe of Odisha and people with a disability (whose permanent disability is 40 % or more) are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
OPSC recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification
Candidates should possess at least a Second class degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Statistics/Applied Statistics from any Institution or University recognised by the Government.
OPSC recruitment 2021 Selection process:
The Selection will comprise the written examination Viva Voca Test.
OPSC recruitment 2021: How to apply
visit the official website of OPSC at https://www.opsc.gov.in/
on the Home Page click on the apply tab
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the tab New User and then proceed to registration
Enter your email Id and Mobile Number
Enter the OTP sent on your Email Id and Number
upload all the required documents
pay the application fee
keep the hard copy of the same for future use
