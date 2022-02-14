Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC releases marks for AEE (Civil) in Panchayati Raj exam, link here
employment news

OPSC releases marks for AEE (Civil) in Panchayati Raj exam, link here

OPSC marks released for the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati raj dept. Candidates can check the direct link here.
OPSC marks released for the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati raj dept, link her
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on February 14 released the marks of exam for the post of AEE civil Panchayati Raj. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of OPSC at www.opsc.gov.in. The marks will be available till March 16,  2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the Panchayati Raj Department.

Here is the direct link to check the marks

OPSC marks released: Know how to check

Visit the official website of OPSC 

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “View Your Marks in the Examination-Recruitment to the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept.(Advt. No. 04 of 2020-21)”.

Key in your roll number, PPSN No and DOB

Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the copy for future reference.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP