OPSC releases marks for AEE (Civil) in Panchayati Raj exam, link here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on February 14 released the marks of exam for the post of AEE civil Panchayati Raj. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of OPSC at www.opsc.gov.in. The marks will be available till March 16, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the Panchayati Raj Department.

Here is the direct link to check the marks

OPSC marks released: Know how to check

Visit the official website of OPSC

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “View Your Marks in the Examination-Recruitment to the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept.(Advt. No. 04 of 2020-21)”.

Key in your roll number, PPSN No and DOB

Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the copy for future reference.