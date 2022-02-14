Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC releases marks for AEE (Civil) in Panchayati Raj exam, link here
employment news

OPSC releases marks for AEE (Civil) in Panchayati Raj exam, link here

  • OPSC marks released for the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati raj dept. Candidates can check the direct link here.
OPSC marks released for the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati raj dept, link her
OPSC marks released for the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati raj dept, link her
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:45 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on February 14 released the marks of exam for the post of AEE civil Panchayati Raj. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of OPSC at www.opsc.gov.in. The marks will be available till March 16,  2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the Panchayati Raj Department.

Here is the direct link to check the marks

OPSC marks released: Know how to check

Visit the official website of OPSC 

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “View Your Marks in the Examination-Recruitment to the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept.(Advt. No. 04 of 2020-21)”.

Key in your roll number, PPSN No and DOB

Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the copy for future reference.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out