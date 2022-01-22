Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OPTCL Jr Management Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 posts on optcl.co.in

OPTCL to recruit candidates for Junior Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OPTCL on optcl.co.in.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 01:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, OPTCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OPTCL on optcl.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organization. 

The candidate belonging to ST/SEBC category can apply against UR category vacancies. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution For SC and PWD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%. The age limit of the candidate must be above 21 years of age and below 32 years of age. 

Selection Process

The selection process involves Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview. Eligible candidates will be called for Computer Based Test, comprising 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), out of which Subject knowledge (80%), Numerical / GK & Reasoning (10%) & English Knowledge (10%). The CBT will be of Three (3) hours duration.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- for unreserved/SEBC category candidates and 500/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates. 

