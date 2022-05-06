OSSC Junior Clerk admit card to release on May 11 at ossc.gov.in, exam on May 22

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will release the admit card on May 11 for main written exam for the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha, Cuttack. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in. The Junior Clerks main written examination will be held on May 22. Candidates can download their admit card using their credentials.

“The PwD candidates having disability not less than 40% and of permanent nature who opted for taking assistance of scribe in the Online Application may go through the Advisory Notice published vide No. 3453/OSSC dated 24.10.2019 available in the website of the Commission and may apply for the purpose in the prescribed format along with required documents and send the same only through e-mail toorissassc@gmail.com by 15.05.2022 for taking necessary permission of the Commission to use scribe," reads the official notification.

As per the official notification, COVID-19 Appropriate behaviour, like as the use of sanitizer, social distance, and the use of a three-layer mask, must be followed by all people concerned throughout the examination.

OSSC Junior Clerk admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage look for the Junior Clerks admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Keep hard copy for the future reference.

Check notice here