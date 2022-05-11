OSSC Junior Clerk Main written exam admit card today on ossc.gov.in

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release admit cards for the Junior Clerk Main written examination, 2022, on May 11. OSSC Junior Clerk admit card 2022 can be downloaded from the official website, ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is for filling Junior Clerk vacancies under the Directorate of Fisheries, Cuttack.

The Junior Clerks main written examination will be held on May 22. Candidates can download their admit card using their credentials.

As per the official notification, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and the use of a three-layer mask, must be followed by candidates during the examination.

How to download OSSC Junior Clerk admit card

Go to the official website of OSSC – www.ossc.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the Junior Clerks admit card link.

Click on the link and login with your credentials.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

In a recent notification, OSSC has asked PwD candidates requiring scribe to apply for it by May 15.

“The PwD candidates having disability not less than 40% and of permanent nature who opted for taking assistance of scribe in the Online Application may go through the Advisory Notice published vide No. 3453/OSSC dated 24.10.2019 available in the website of the Commission and may apply for the purpose in the prescribed format along with required documents and send the same only through e-mail toorissassc@gmail.com by 15.05.2022 for taking necessary permission of the Commission to use scribe," reads the official notification.