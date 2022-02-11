Home / Education / Employment News / OSSC SI Excise admit card 2022 out at ossc.gov.in, direct link here
OSSC SI Excise admit card 2022 out at ossc.gov.in, direct link here

  • Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for physical standard measurement and physical test for the post of Sub-Inspector Excise.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 08:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for physical standard measurement and physical test for the post of Sub-Inspector Excise. Candidats who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Candidats can download their admit card through their application sequence number and date of birth. 

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

OSSC SI Excise admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link given to download the admit card

Key in your application number and date of birth

your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

 

