Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / OSSSC Lab Technician Admit Card 2021 released, here's how to download
employment news

OSSSC Lab Technician Admit Card 2021 released, here's how to download

OSSSC Lab Technician Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in. 
OSSSC Lab Technician Admit Card 2021 released, here's how to download(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 03:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit cards online for the Laboratory Technician written test. Eligible candidates can visit the Commission website at https://www.osssc.gov.in/ and download the admit card.

The OSSSC will conduct a written test for the post of Laboratory Technician from 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday, February 06, 2022. The examination will be held across examination centres of all districts in Odisha.

Candidates can follow the given steps and download the Lab Technician Admit Card 2021. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

How to Download Lab Technician Admit Card 2021

• Visit the official website at https://www.osssc.gov.in/

• Click on the Lab Technician 2021 Admit Card 2021 link flashing on the Homepage

• A New Page will Open

• Login using Username/Registration Number/Email ID and OTP/Password

• Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a print out. 

RELATED STORIES

Candidates are requested to keep checking the OSSSC website at osssc.gov.in for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri admit card.
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP