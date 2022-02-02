Home / Education / Employment News / OSSSC Lab Technician Admit Card 2021 released, here's how to download
OSSSC Lab Technician Admit Card 2021 released, here's how to download

OSSSC Lab Technician Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in. 
OSSSC Lab Technician Admit Card 2021 released, here's how to download(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 03:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit cards online for the Laboratory Technician written test. Eligible candidates can visit the Commission website at https://www.osssc.gov.in/ and download the admit card.

The OSSSC will conduct a written test for the post of Laboratory Technician from 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday, February 06, 2022. The examination will be held across examination centres of all districts in Odisha.

Candidates can follow the given steps and download the Lab Technician Admit Card 2021. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

How to Download Lab Technician Admit Card 2021

• Visit the official website at https://www.osssc.gov.in/

• Click on the Lab Technician 2021 Admit Card 2021 link flashing on the Homepage

• A New Page will Open

• Login using Username/Registration Number/Email ID and OTP/Password

• Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a print out. 

Candidates are requested to keep checking the OSSSC website at osssc.gov.in for more updates.

