OSSSC Lab Technician Admit Card 2021 released, here's how to download
The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit cards online for the Laboratory Technician written test. Eligible candidates can visit the Commission website at https://www.osssc.gov.in/ and download the admit card.
The OSSSC will conduct a written test for the post of Laboratory Technician from 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday, February 06, 2022. The examination will be held across examination centres of all districts in Odisha.
Candidates can follow the given steps and download the Lab Technician Admit Card 2021.
<strong>Direct link to download admit card here&nbsp;</strong>
How to Download Lab Technician Admit Card 2021
• Visit the official website at https://www.osssc.gov.in/
• Click on the Lab Technician 2021 Admit Card 2021 link flashing on the Homepage
• A New Page will Open
• Login using Username/Registration Number/Email ID and OTP/Password
• Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a print out.
Candidates are requested to keep checking the OSSSC website at osssc.gov.in for more updates.