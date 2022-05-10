OSSSC Nursing Officer recruitment 2022: Registration for 4070 posts from May 14

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, OSSSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OSSSC on osssc.gov.in. The registration process will begin on May 14 and will end on June 7, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4070 posts in all 30 district establishments and 13 medical college and hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of government of Odisha. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed + 2 in the 10+2 system or its equivalent with Diploma in GNM/ BSc Nursing from any Medical College or Hospital of the state/ any other institutions duly recognised and approved by Indian Nursing Council. Candidates should be between age limit of 21 to 38 years of age to apply for the post.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be through written exam. The number of questions asked is 100 and maximum marks is 100. The time duration of exam is for 2 hours. A provisional single merit list shall be prepared in order of merit on the basis of sum total of marks secured by the candidates in the written test and the marks awarded for contractual work experience, if any.